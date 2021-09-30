'Sudden' surge in cases prompts northern Manitoba First Nation to close school

Rising COVID-19 cases have caused a northern Manitoba First Nation to implement a series of mitigation measures that include closing the local school down and moving to remote learning for two weeks.

Mathias Colomb Cree Nation announced the temporary closure of the local school on Friday until Oct. 8 due to a "sudden increase" in cases in the community.

"We are asking the community to please keep your children at home and within the confines of your yard, no visiting for the duration of the 14-day stay at home order," Mathias Colomb emergency measures director Glen Dumas said in a news release. "The contact tracing has shown our children are now testing positive."

As of Friday there were seven active cases who had 17 or more close contacts.

The community has also halved the capacity limits allowed in the local Northern store and will not allow children under the age of 12 inside. Only one person per household is allowed in at a time, and masks are required along with screening measures, including temperature checks and sanitation.

The moves come more than six months after coronavirus hammered the community, prompting Mathias Colomb to bring in members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Red Cross to care for the ill.

A team continues to check on those who tested positive and are isolating at home, according to the Mathias Colomb news release.

Anyone in Mathias Colomb who is experiencing symptoms is asked to contact the nursing station at 204-553-2271.

Mathias Colomb is located about 220 kilometres west of Thompson.

