How mastectomies and breast cancer affect femininity and sexuality

When a Winnipeg woman at risk of breast cancer got a double mastectomy, she didn't realize how much it would affect her sexuality and feelings of femininity.

"It changes the way you look at yourself," said Carrie Hasinoff.

She had the preventative mastectomy in 2017 in hopes of avoiding a diagnosis because her mother went through breast cancer twice and has ovarian cancer, Hasinoff told Nadia Kidwai, host of The Weekend Morning Show on Saturday

"For me, waking up everyday and worrying about that wasn't worth it when I could get a mastectomy now and nip that in the bud," she explained.

Hasinoff said while researching before her surgery, she couldn't find anyone online either explaining or showing pictures of life after a mastectomy. She said that inspired her to document her journey on Instagram.

"Until I got on Instagram and discovered this entire network of women across the world, I had never found anyone like me," she explained.

Eventually that turned into an online community of breast cancer survivors and people who had the surgery.

"I was sharing photos with women in Switzerland and some women in Florida. It became a really good support network that I didn't expect to find," Hasinoff said.

Carrie Hasinhoff documented everything from the days leading up to her double mastectomy to the problems she faced after she had plastic surgery to reconstruct her breasts. (Carrie Hasinhoff/Instagram)

Anne Katz, a sexuality counselor and clinical nurse specialist with CancerCare Manitoba told Kidwai that in many cases, patients don't know how to talk about what they're experiencing with their doctors or loved ones.

She said conversations around sexuality, femininity and sense of self need to be part of the conversation about breast cancer and mastectomies, both with health care providers and romantic partners.

"For women, our breasts really are our outward sign of our femininity to the world," she said.

"What I see a lot of is women saying, 'I didn't realize how important my breasts were in terms of sensuality and sexual response.'"

'Almost shameful'

Katz said changes in the look and feel of the breasts can also affect some women's self confidence.

She said she's heard cases of women leaving the room or going into the bathroom to change because they don't want to show themselves to their partners after surgery and breast reconstruction.

"It's almost shameful and it really shouldn't be. This is a side effect of treatment and it needs to be addressed if the woman wants to address it," she said.

Hasinoff said even things like hugs felt strange after her mastectomy. She had breast reconstruction and breast implants, but had complications. Now she has just one implant and one "nothing," as she calls it.

"It feels like there's something fake between me and the hug every time. Now I get real hugs on one side because I only have one prosthetic," she said with a laugh.

Hasinoff added she's looking forward to looking more like herself when she has her second breast implant.

"If I'm at the gym and wearing a tank top there's no hiding the fact that I have very one round implant and one nothing. And people look, I don't think it's a judgmental look, but it's definitely 'oh, something's off, or something's different,'" she explained.

"I just want to be able to wear my clothes again. Dresses, especially, They're all cut for women with breasts. I've yet to see one cut for women with one breast."