Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Winnipeg business

A 40-year-old licensed massage therapist has been charged after a woman says she was touched in an unwanted and sexual way during a massage appointment, Winnipeg police say.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was sexually assaulted during an appointment at a Winnipeg business on May 16, police said in a statement Friday. She was not physically injured.

Police said the business is located on Crescent Drive, between South Drive and Stretford Road, but did not identify the business by name. Thermëa spa, which provides massage services, is located on Crescent Drive. CBC has reached out to the spa for comment, but has not not yet received a response.

Winnipeg police began investigating the assault on May 19. They arrested the man Thursday.

He has been charged with sexual assault, and is no longer an employee at the business.

The man was released on an undertaking.

The sex crimes unit continues to investigate.

