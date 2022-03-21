Appleton brings the sauce back to Winnipeg after Jets trade with Kraken

Mason Appleton is back with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets re-acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Appleton, from Green Bay, Wisc., had six goals and 11 assists in 49 games for the Kraken this season. He was selected by Seattle in last year's NHL expansion draft.

He returns to Winnipeg, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (168th overall) in 2015.

During the first 138 games of his NHL career, Appleton scored 20 goals over three seasons with the Jets.