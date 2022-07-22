U of Manitoba will require masks this fall, while some other schools recommend them

Although most COVID-19-related public health orders have been lifted across the province, Manitoba's largest university has announced it will continue to require all people on its campuses to wear a mask indoors when students head back to class in September.

The University of Manitoba will require students, staff and faculty to continue wearing either KN95 masks or a three-ply medical-grade mask, both of which are available on the university's Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses, the U of M announced in an online update last week.

COVID-19 is still circulating in Manitoba, "and we are beginning to see discussions in a number of provinces about preparations for possible additional surges in fall," university officials said in a notice posted earlier this month.

Masks will be required indoors, with some exceptions. Instructors can remove their mask when teaching, provided they have two metres distance from students, and staff can take masks off when seated at a cubicle-type workspace with a physical barrier.

Masks don't have to be worn while eating or drinking in a food-designated area, or in any outdoor area, the university says.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer mandatory at the U of M, but everyone on campus is encouraged to stay up to date with their doses.

The University of Manitoba's Fort Garry campus is pictured in a 2020 file photo. The university continues to require everyone to wear masks in indoor spaces on its campuses, with some exceptions. (Dana Hatherly/CBC)

St. Boniface University is also requiring students to wear, at minimum, a disposable three-ply medical mask when they head back to classes in the fall.

The University of Winnipeg hasn't yet made a decision about the fall term, but spokesperson Jared Clinton said the mask mandate will continue through Aug. 16.

The university will consider the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, and "plans to make a decision regarding mask mandates and health protocols closer to the beginning of the fall term," Clinton said in an email.

Students wear KN95 masks in a University of Manitoba classroom. Masks will be required in its classrooms this fall. St. Boniface University will also require mask use indoors. (David Lipnowski/University of Manitoba)

Masks optional elsewhere

Some other post-secondary schools in Manitoba no longer require mask use on their campuses.

Brandon University is strongly encouraging and supporting mask wearing, but no longer requires it.

Last month, Red River College Polytechnic made wearing a mask optional on all its campuses, saying on its website it recognizes that "individuals will have different comfort levels with the change in masking requirement." The college continues to make masks available to faculty, staff and students.

Canadian Mennonite University won't have a vaccine requirement for the fall semester and masks will be optional, said Kevin Kilbrei, the university's director of communications and marketing.

CMU is monitoring the situation and "as appropriate, would reintroduce the masking requirement and/or other on-campus protocols," he said in an email.

CBC News has also asked University College of the North about its plans for the fall semester.