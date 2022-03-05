Manitoba to drop mask requirement in schools, child-care facilities when mandate ends March 15

Face masks will no longer be required in schools and child-care facilities when the provincial mask mandate is lifted on March 15, the province confirmed in a memo Friday.

The memo, addressed to staff at early learning and child care facilities, says the decision is based on advice from public health officials and mirrors changes to public health requirements that are taking place in the community.

Child-care facilities, school divisions and schools can continue to order masks for the time being, the memo says, and anyone can continue to choose to wear masks based on personal preference and risk.

In a news release, the Manitoba Teachers Society said the union feels the province is ending the mask mandate prematurely, and said masks should continue to be provided to staff.

In recent weeks, the Manitoba government has moved to lift all pandemic-related restrictions, ending the COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement for public places on March 1.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province's deputy chief provincial public health officer, announced Wednesday that those who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate come March 15, though it will still be recommended.