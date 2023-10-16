Manitoba reinstates mask mandates for health-care workers in hospitals, care homes

Masking requirements for health-care workers are set to be reinstated at provincial health-care facilities across Manitoba as cold and flu season draws near.

Starting Oct. 18, health-care staff in Manitoba's hospitals, personal care homes and other heath-care centres will have to wear medical masks when they're around patients, the province said in a news release Monday.

"This approach will help reduce the risk of spreading a respiratory virus from a health-care worker to a vulnerable patient, resident or client, particularly those who are more at risk of severe illness," the release said.

Staff working at regional health authorities, including those who provide home care and other services in the community, will also be required to wear a mask.

People visiting health-care facilities won't have to wear one, though the province recommends it, the release said.

Masks might be required, however, for visitors and other staff in facilities that care for immunocompromised patients, said the province, and there will be signs at these locations with the requirements.

People working at community-based health-care spaces, like doctor's officers and supportive housing, will continue to decide if masks are mandatory in their facilities.

"Businesses, organizations and facilities should consider the needs of their organization, clients and staff for this upcoming respiratory virus season," the province said.

Manitoba will continue to distribute COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines throughout the province. It expects the vaccines will be more widely available in the upcoming weeks.