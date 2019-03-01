City councillors, staff won't have to wear masks in Winnipeg chamber after provincial mandate lifts

Winnipeg city councillors and city staff will not have to wear face masks during meetings in the council chamber once the province's mask-use mandate ends in mid-March.

Councillors debated Thursday on whether they should be required to wearing masks following March 15, when the province's rule is set to lift. The motion was Mayor Brian Bowman's idea.

"We need to lead by example if our employees are wearing masks each and every day," he said.

Earlier this week, the city said members of the public will be allowed to enter city facilities and board buses without having to wear masks once the provincial government lifts its mandate, but that city employees will still be required to wear masks at work.

Following Thursday's vote, though, they won't have to wear them during meetings in the council chamber and committee rooms.

"For at least the near future, I'll be continuing to wear a mask," Bowman said at Thursday's council meeting.

"I'll monitor the situation going forward, even if the mask mandate is fully lifted, as expected, by the province of Manitoba. But I'll be just doing that as a courtesy to my colleagues."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman wanted councillors and staff to continue wearing masks in the chamber during meetings. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) was among the councillors who spoke against continuing the mask requirement.

"We know that's been the protection that protects us, among other things. But I think that I, like many other people, are over it. I'm comfortable with three vaccinations," said Nason, adding that people are also spread out in the chamber.

"I think it's time we show leadership and come together around this table as one. Not back row, front row, remote."

No recorded vote was called, so it's not known which councillors voted in favour or against.

Councillor wants all city staff back in office

Other ideas were proposed Thursday that may affect the city's COVID-19 protocols.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) suggested getting all city staff back to in-office work by April 19. That would help the downtown's recovery, he said.

"There's been a lot of suffering over the last two years, financially," he said.

"We have to have a structure in place. Some people may still work from home, but the department has to start planning for that.

"And I'd like to see that plan now, so that we're not waiting a month after all the restrictions are gone and then trying to put in a plan."

City staff have indicated they're working on a flexible back-to-work plan. Council's executive policy committee will hear the matter at next month's meeting.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) asked council to remove the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for elected officials and their staff. Eadie tried to suspend the rules to debate the matter on Thursday, but council decided against that.

Bowman was clear about where he would have stood if the vote had gone forward.

"I think the idea of removing proof of vaccination requirement at this stage, given the current provincial public health orders, is premature," he said.

City council will debate staff vaccine requirements at next month's meeting.