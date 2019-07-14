Winnipeg police investigating serious incident outside Maryland Street beer store

Winnipeg police have taped off the parking lot at a Maryland Street beer store and bar following what police are describing as a serious incident early Sunday morning.

Const. Rob Carver confirmed police responded to a serious incident in the 700 block of Maryland overnight at approximately 1:25 a.m., but provided limited details about the investigation.

Winnipeg police have released limited details following what's being described as a serious incident in the city's West End eary Sunday morning. (Walter Bernal/CBC)

Forensic investigators were seen outside the beer store and bar on Sunday assessing what appears to be personal items including clothing strewn on the ground and a bicycle parked in front of the hotel bar and vendor.

Police said they had no further details to release.