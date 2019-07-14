Winnipeg police investigating serious incident outside Maryland Street beer store
Winnipeg police were called to a serious incident in the city's West End early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg police taped off a parking lot in front of West End beer store and bar
Winnipeg police have taped off the parking lot at a Maryland Street beer store and bar following what police are describing as a serious incident early Sunday morning.
Const. Rob Carver confirmed police responded to a serious incident in the 700 block of Maryland overnight at approximately 1:25 a.m., but provided limited details about the investigation.
Forensic investigators were seen outside the beer store and bar on Sunday assessing what appears to be personal items including clothing strewn on the ground and a bicycle parked in front of the hotel bar and vendor.
Police said they had no further details to release.