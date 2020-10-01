5 suspects arrested in Maryland assault that left victim with 'life-altering injuries'

Winnipeg police have arrested five people in connection with an assault outside a Maryland Street bar that left the victim with what police described as life-altering injuries.

Officers responded to a call about a group of people attacking a man outside the bar at the intersection of Maryland and Notre Dame Avenue on Sept. 1.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with severe injuries to his head and face. Paramedics took him to hospital in critical condition, where he remains in treatment, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

"My understanding is that the victim very likely has life-altering injuries that will be impacting him forever," police spokesperson Rob Carver said.

Officers arrested a nearby 27-year-old man soon after they arrived on scene.

More arrests were made in the following days and weeks. Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Sept. 3, and a male 17-year-old on Sept. 13.

Two more suspects, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were arrested Sept. 19.

The 18-year-old suspect faces the most serious charge: attempted murder.

"That individual's actions … were the most egregious and involved the use of a weapon, which resulted in injuries that were severe enough that … we had concerns that the victim might not survive," Carver said.

The victim and the suspects did not know each other, Carver said. The victim may have seen the group harassing another person and told them to stop, leading to the assault, he said.

All suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

