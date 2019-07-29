'I'm just so happy': senior who went missing picking berries found alive

An elderly Manitoba woman who went out to pick berries and vanished without a trace for almost five days was found alive Sunday night and was on her way to hospital, her daughter says.

Roxanne Byman told CBC News late Sunday her mother, Mary Byman, 84, was located safe after the fruitless conclusion of a full-day search for her involving dozens of volunteers and RCMP.

"I don't ever need a Christmas present ever again," Roxanne said in a brief telephone interview. "I'm just so happy."

Some volunteer searchers from Dauphin who were camping after helping out for the day were firing some type of gun and heard a voice cry out, 'help me,' said Roxanne.

They found Mary soon after, she said. Mary was about two kilometres from where she disappeared in southeastern Manitoba Wednesday afternoon from a spot in the woods she had been to dozens of times before.

It's not far from her home in Menisino, about 125 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg. Searchers had focused their efforts on the Spur Woods area, south of Provincial Road 201 and between the communities of Menisino and Piney.

"She's obviously made of some strong stuff," Roxanne said.

Further details about Mary's health and what happened to her would be forthcoming, she said.