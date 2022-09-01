Family and loved ones gather to mourn the death of man killed in vicious, random attack in Point Douglas

Family and friends gathered at a downtown alleyway to pay tribute to the life of 54-year-old Marvin Felix, who died last week after being viciously attacked in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood.

His sister, Marva George, doesn't understand how someone could attack her brother, who loved ones say was kind and loved to joke around with friends.

And he loved to bake, George said — especially banana bread and bannock.

"Why did they do that to my brother? A harmless guy in a wheelchair gets beaten up, for what?"

Felix was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being randomly assaulted by two 15-year-old boys in the early morning of Aug. 22, on Main Street between Logan and Higgins avenues.

The two teens have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Felix's death.

They also face second-degree murder and assault charges in connection to two other violent attacks that same morning.

Doctors told Felix's family that the attack had left him with damage to his spine, ribs, hips, legs, and a brain injury.

George went to see him in the hospital last week, before he was taken off life support. She remembers seeing a tear come from Felix's eye, as his loved ones said their goodbyes.

He died on Thursday.

Family members and loved ones hold candles at a vigil held for 54-year-old Marvin Felix, who died last week after being viciously attacked in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Originally from Berens River First Nation, Felix lived in the city so he could stay close to medical care for his diabetes and a heart condition.

His sister, Cecile Bittern, said he would call her every week to check in to see how everyone was doing. He told her that he was tired of being sick all the time, and that he missed home.

Bittern says he often sounded lonely, and doesn't understand why he didn't come home to Berens River. She'll miss those calls the most, she said.

When he needed help, Felix would stop at warming places and shelters. Community organizer Darryl Contois connected with Felix often at N'Dinawemak Our Relatives Place.

Contois gave the opening remarks at the vigil, and led a prayer.

Felix's family plans to bring him home to Berens River, where his parents are buried and where he often longed to return.