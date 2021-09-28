Eyolfson concedes to Morantz after voting margin widens due to vote count correction

Conservative Party candidate Marty Morantz's win in the Winnipeg riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley was made official Tuesday, as his main opponent conceded the race.

Initial counting by Elections Canada placed Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson just 24 votes behind Morantz, who was running as the incumbent in the riding, having unseated Eyolfson in the 2019 election.

That vote margin widened, however, after a counting error was discovered during validation of the votes.

The new count shows Morantz received 18,111 votes and Eyolfson received 17,651 — a difference of 460 votes.

Morantz posted a statement on Twitter, thanking Eyolfson and the other candiates for putting their names forward.

"It was a hard fought race," Morantz said.

"I'm thankful for my family, supporters and many volunteers who worked so hard on my re-election. I'm humbled and honoured to continue representing this great riding in Parliament."

In a statement released by his campaign team, Eyolfson said he was proud of the campaign he ran and thanked his team.

"Though we didn't get the results we were hoping for, I wouldn't have done anything differently," Eylfson said in the statement.

"I'm looking forward to returning to work as an emergency physician and continuing to serve the residents of Winnipeg and Manitoba in that capacity."

With this final result, every Manitoba riding in the 2021 federal election re-elected the incumbent.