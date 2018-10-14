Marty Morantz wins federal Conservative nomination

City councillor Marty Morantz will be the Conservative candidate for the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding in the upcoming federal election.

The councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge announced his bid for the federal Conservative nomination in May and said he wouldn't be seeking re-election to city hall.

In a tweet Saturday, the Tory electoral district association said Morantz had beaten out community advocate Stephen Barber for the spot.

Today Conservative party members in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley placed their trust in me to be their candidate in the next federal election. <a href="https://t.co/jDigOb9d5m">pic.twitter.com/jDigOb9d5m</a> —@marty_morantz

"I'll be listening to the people of Charleswood, St. James-Assiniboia and Headingley to ensure your voices are represented in Ottawa," read a tweet from Morantz's twitter account Saturday.

"Defeating Justin Trudeau in 2019 will be about teamwork."

Morantz, first elected to city council in 2014, will run in the federal riding currently held by Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson.

The seat and its predecessors have gone back and forth between conservative parties and the Liberals over the past two decades. Eyolfson won the seat in 2015 by defeating Conservative MP Steven Fletcher by 6,122 votes.

Four candidates — Kevin Klein, Kevin Nichols, Ken St. George and former city councillor Grant Nordman — are vying to fill Morantz's spot as Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge councillor.

The 2018 Winnipeg civic election will be held Oct. 24.

