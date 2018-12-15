1 person killed in house fire Saturday morning in The Maples

One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Winnipeg's Maples neighbourhood.

According to a release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, emergency crews arrived at the home on Martell Crescent at 10:22 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person trapped inside a burning house.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming out of the basement windows of the single-family, bi-level home.

During their search of the home, crews found the body of one person, and the remains of a dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the WFPS says no damage estimates are available at this time.

