'Early Christmas' for Manitoba woman given a new home after fire

A woman in the Manitoba community of Marquette got an early Christmas present — and perhaps one of the biggest anyone in the province will get this season.

Eleanor Kendall was given the gift of a new house, after she lost hers to a fire earlier this year.

"Oh, unbelievable," Kendall said Saturday, after being presented with the keys to a brand new home built — and given to her for free — by the non-profit Mennonite Disaster Service.

"I knew it was coming but it's still … it's hard to describe. Like, it's early Christmas, you know?"

In March, Kendall was at her home in Marquette, a small community about 45 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, when she smelled smoke.

"I opened the door, and all I seen was a puff of black smoke and fire, and all my windows blew out of my back porch," she said.

She fled so quickly, she says, "all I had was one shoe on, a housecoat and a nightgown when I got out of the house."

By the time a fire crew arrived, the house was completely destroyed, along with all of its contents — including the last possessions of her husband, who had died about a year and a half earlier.

"All my husband's stuff that I can't replace — my wedding rings, everything. Gone."

The new house built for Kendall in Marquette, Man., by Mennonite Disaster Service. (Submitted by Mennonite Disaster Service)

Struggling to keep up with bills after her husband's death, she also didn't have money to pay for insurance, she says.

The Red Cross offered her some assistance — and also brought her situation to the attention of the Mennonite Disaster Service, a faith-based non-profit that works with people recovering from disasters in Canada and the U.S.

'I thought he was trying to scam me'

Kendall seemed like a good candidate for help from the organization, says Denis Keating, who acts as the group's co-chair in Manitoba.

"This is what MDS does," he said. "We rebuild homes, but [the] No. 1 thing we do is we rebuild hope. And this lady looked like she was quite hopeless. She had lost everything."

MDS offered to build Kendall a new home — for free — which she thought sounded like an offer too good to be true.

"I thought, OK, this guy's out for something," Kendall said when Keating made the offer. "I can't afford a new house. You know. I thought he was trying to scam me, sort of ... because I didn't know him."

Once Keating and MDS showed her the blueprints, though, she began to believe she really was getting a new house.

Construction on the house started in September, Keating said, and involved the labour of about 45 volunteers, and $75,000 worth of materials. Some of that was donated, and the rest was covered by MDS fundraising.

Eleanor Kendall receives the keys to her new house from Mennonite Disaster Service volunteer Richard Redekop on Saturday. (Submitted by Mennonite Disaster Service)

On Saturday, Kendall said she was looking forward to being independent again, after living for months with her daughter and son-in-law.

She was grateful for the help from the disaster service — and all the people who worked to build her new home.

"Thank you to all the volunteers, and all the people around the area that helped out," she said. "Great bunch of people."

Keating said Saturday was also a special day for volunteers on hand as Kendall got the keys to the new house.

"I think the volunteers that showed up … get just as much out of the home as she does. It blesses us, too," he said, to be able to do "the work that we were designed to do, if you want to call it that."

As for Kendall, she's still shocked by the gift.

"You can't believe it," she said. But "it does happen."