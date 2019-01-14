Memorial rises at Polo Park intersection where pedestrian was killed

Flowers and candles have been placed at a Polo Park intersection as a memorial to a 31-year-old woman killed Friday in a motor-vehicle collision.

The woman was killed when a southbound vehicle making a turn off St. James Street at Maroons Road collided with a northbound vehicle, which then hit a traffic light and the woman, who was a pedestrian, police said.

Police have spoken to the drivers of both vehicles and traffic investigators are now looking into the incident, Const. Jay Murray said Monday.

The city rebuilt that intersection in 2016 and 2017 as part of $45.3-million worth of traffic improvements in the Polo Park neighbourhood.

A turning light and turning lane were added to the intersection as part of that work, along with separations between northbound and southbound traffic, said St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, who represents the area.

An average of 29,200 vehicles go through the intersection on an average weekday, Winnipeg's public works department says.

The death is the first motor-vehicle fatality at the intersection in at least 10 years, said Brian Smiley of Manitoba Public Insurance.

On average, there are 12 collisions per year at that intersection, three of them involving injuries, he said.