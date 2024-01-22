Police investigating video of distraught First Nations woman who appeared to be restrained in Winnipeg hotel

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Winnipeg police are investigating — and dozens protested on Sunday — after video circulated widely on social media of a distraught young First Nations woman who appeared to have her hands restrained behind her back and was barred from leaving a downtown hotel.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, was filmed Dec. 25 in the lobby of the Marlborough Hotel. It shows a woman with her hands bound behind her back repeatedly trying to leave the hotel while several men bar her from doing so.

The woman had allegedly produced a knife and attempted to stab a staff member before someone employed by the hotel put zip ties on her until police arrived, according to Const. Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg Police Service.

"She was turned over to officers, placed under arrest and subsequently charged with assault with a weapon," he said.

Chancy said police opened a new investigation after recently viewing the video this week, in which the woman accuses staff of abusing her. Police are not releasing the woman's age or name due to privacy concerns.

Protestors gathered nside Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel on Sunday. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

In separate statements, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the Southern Chiefs Organization and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak expressed outrage over the video.

Dozens of protestors gathered shoulder-to-shoulder inside the hotel's lobby on Sunday afternoon in support of the woman and to call for answers about what happened.



Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick was among those in the hotel lobby to protest, along with other Manitoba First Nation leaders.



"It was very alarming to us as leaders, and we need to be able to come here to be able to support our people," Merrick said at the rally.

"It's very concerning because what happened to the young lady and what was really shown to the public about being zip tied with her hands behind her back is not called for."

Dozens of protestors filled the lobby of Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel on Sunday afternoon. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

She said she has been in touch with the woman in the video, who was not able to make the rally because she's in northern Manitoba. Merrick said the woman had been trying to visit family staying at the hotel for medical reasons on Dec. 25.

"We'll make sure they'll know the culture of our people that are put here," she said. "They are no longer going to disrespect our people that are put here.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee also weighed in on the video. "What has happened here is inhumane. What has happened here is a disgrace," he said.

The hotel's general manager, who said he witnessed the incident, said the woman was intoxicated and was "brandishing a knife" in the lobby, while threatening people inside.

"Winnipeg city police [WPS] were immediately called and advised us to protect our guests and staff, which we did using wrist restraints on this individual," Rakib Hoque said in a statement.

A shortened version of the about-three-minute-long video was shared to Facebook on Dec. 26, and then was reshared to TikTok on Jan. 18 by Children First Society.

WARNING | This video contains distressing content: Video appears to show Winnipeg woman restrained in hotel after allegedly attempting to stab employee Duration 2:27 WARNING: This video contains distressing content. Winnipeg police are investigating footage from Dec. 25, 2023, where video appears to show a First Nations woman restrained with zip-ties at the Marlborough Hotel. Police allege she had brandished a knife and attempted to stab an employee and was charged that day with assault with a weapon. At several points throughout the video, the woman accuses hotel staff of assaulting her. Police are not releasing the woman's age or name due to privacy concerns; CBC News has blurred the woman's face in the video.

The video starts with two men trying to hold the woman near a stairwell inside the lobby of the downtown Winnipeg hotel, located on Smith Street.

"They're taking her to the basement now," a man who appears to be a bystander filming the video says.

A woman holds up a sign during a rally in protest of the Marlborough Hotel in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

The woman, who appears to be crying with her hands restrained behind her back, then walks toward the front door as one of the men tries to direct her away from it. She can be heard calling him a "pervert," saying she was punched in the face and touched in her "private spot."

"She's trying to run," another man says in the background.

A different man closes the front door on the woman. The man who appears to be filming repeatedly asks for the woman's name.

The man is then told to leave.

"Don't worry, I'll be outside," the man tells the woman before the video ends.

The hotel's manager said police took the woman into custody.

"We want to assure the community that our only intention was to prevent this young woman from harming herself or others until the WPS arrived," Hoque said.

Woman charged with assault with a weapon: police

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, which works with the hotel to house patients travelling from parts of Manitoba to access health care in Winnipeg, said in its statement it has ended its "business relationship" with the hotel after seeing the video, and is extending prayers for the woman's well-being.

It also said it has "received reassurance that a thorough investigation by the [Winnipeg Police Service] is underway."

Sisters Ashlyn Anderson-Williams, left, and Denaya Anderson, who are from Manitoba's Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, were among those rallying inside the Marlborough Hotel on Sunday afternoon. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

The Southern Chiefs Organization and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak also supported the call for a thorough police investigation, saying in their statements that they support calls for patients to not have to stay at the hotel.

"I feel saddened by what [the woman] experienced," Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in the statement.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak also called for staff at the hotel to take cultural sensitivity training.

"The appalling treatment of this woman by hotel staff is a clear example of the systemic issues that contribute to the vulnerability of Indigenous women and girls and sheds light on the larger issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," the organization's statement said.

Videos circulating on social media appears to show people sneaking downstairs during the rally and ransacking the hotel's basement area, including breaking open storage lockers.

Gina Contois emerged from the basement with some items.

"I found them in a locker downstairs ... I was actually lost, but I found these in a locker," Contois said.

Winnipeg police were outside the Marlborough Hotel on Sunday monitoring a rally in protest over a video that appears to show a distraught young woman with her hands restrained behind her back not being allowed out of a Winnipeg hotel on Dec. 25, 2023. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

'A lot of pain and suffering'

Sisters Ashlyn Anderson-Williams and Denaya Anderson — who are from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, which is based in Nelson House in northern Manitoba — were among those in the crowd for Sunday's rally.

"I'm here because what happened at this hotel was wrong," Anderson-Williams said.

"My heart, it hurt. I was so devastated because these things happen all the time," Anderson said.

"We want to know more ... there's a lot of pain and suffering."

Chancy said officers were called to the hotel twice on Christmas Day.

The first call happened at about 10:30 a.m., when police were asked to remove an adult female, who was not a hotel guest and was considered to be trespassing. Police didn't respond to that call, Chancy said.

A hotel employee called again at about 1:10 p.m. Around that time, Chancy said the woman allegedly attempted to stab an employee with a knife.

Indigenous drummers drum during a protest that filled the lobby of Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel on Sunday afternoon. They were among dozens that gathered, wanting answers from police regarding a Dec. 25, 2023, video taken inside the hotel that shows an Indigenous woman restrained with her arms behind her back. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

An employee then zip tied her until police arrived, he said.

While people can hold others under the law when making a citizen's arrest, Chancy said it's not clear that what is shown in the video could be classified as a citizen's arrest.

Wrist ties can be used to restrain people during citizen's arrests, he added, noting he was speaking in general terms about those kinds of arrests and not in connection with the video.

"Is it preferable to use handcuffs? Of course. However, in the circumstance, if that is what is available to people involved to safely restrain the person to prevent harm to themselves or others, that is acceptable — not preferred but acceptable," Chancy said.