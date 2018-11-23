Marko Dano back with Winnipeg Jets after being put on waivers by Colorado

The Winnipeg Jets have reclaimed forward Marko Dano, who was scooped up by the Colorado Avalanche last month but only played eight games.

The 23-year-old centre — selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft —​ first joined the Jets in 2016 as part of the trade that sent captain Andrew Ladd to the Chicago Blackhawks.

He played and scored for the Jets in the pre-season but the team intended to reassign him to their AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose in October. Dano had to clear waivers, though, and was plucked away by the Avalanche.

On Friday, the Jets posted on Twitter that Dano was coming back to Winnipeg, and being assigned to the Moose, after being put on waivers by Colorado.

According to statistics on NHL.com, Dano didn't score any goals or pick up any assists during his time with the Avs and finished up with a –1 plus-minus rating.

In 130 NHL games with the the Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Jets and Avalanche, Dano has 19 goals and 26 assists. Ten of those goals and 12 of the assists have been in a Jets uniform.