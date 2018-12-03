Winnipeg Jets player Mark Scheifele sued by former personal chef

The former personal chef for Mark Scheifele is suing the Winnipeg Jets player, claiming he wasn't paid on time and was fired after he refused the athlete's "callous" and "unprofessional" attempt to double his workload.

Winnipeg chef Jeremy John Senaris is suing for damages and breach of contract, representing lost pay of $75,000, along with legal costs.

Senaris was employed as Scheifele's personal chef from August 2017 until September 2018, according to the statement of claim filed in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench on Feb. 12.

Senaris was responsible for planning and preparing all of Scheifele's meals during the regular hockey season, which included cooking in Scheifele's home and arranging delivery of meals when the player was out of town for games.

During the 2017 hockey season, Senaris was paid $6,250 a month, for a total annual salary of $50,000, according to the lawsuit which names Scheifele and the player's numbered company.

Senaris' contract also stipulated that Scheifele would provide the chef with health benefits and reimburse him for out-of-pocket food costs.

But Senaris claims the millionaire hockey player never gave him health benefits, and failed to regularly pay him on time, costing him "substantial out of pocket expenses" along with causing financial stress.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele allegedly promised his chef health benefits, but never followed through. The former personal cook also says Scheifele frequently didn't pay him on time, or reimburse him for cooking costs. (Winnipeg Jets)

For the 2018 season, Scheifele re-hired Senaris, giving the chef a $5,000 pay bump and agreeing to pay his outstanding bills to the chef, the court document alleges.

In return, Senaris agreed to resign from his full-time job as a draftsman with the City of Winnipeg, and began working full-time for Scheifele on Sept. 7.

But days after, Senaris claims he was contacted by Scheifele's agent Robert Hooper, who demanded Senaris' agree to change his contract and cook for an additional NHL hockey player.

Senaris alleges the agent wanted to double his workload, but not his pay.

Senaris refused to change the contract, and days later was fired suddenly and without warning or just cause, his court document details.

CBC News reached out to Senaris and his lawyer, along with Scheifele's agent for comment on Tuesday, but has not received a response. A statement of defence has not been filed.

Chef regularly referenced as part of player's success: court docs

Senaris "performed his duties competently, faithfully, and diligently," regularly receiving positive reviews from Scheifele, and was never reprimanded by Scheifele or his agents, he argues.

"[Senaris] was repeatedly mentioned during media interviews as a cause of Mr. Scheifele's positive athletic performance," the court document reads.

In 2016, the Winnipeg Jets signed Mark Scheifele on an eight-year contract worth $49 million US.