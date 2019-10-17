Mark Grant sues Crown, police for 'wrongful conviction' in Candace Derksen murder
Grant found guilty by jury in 2011 but acquitted in judge-only retrial in 2017
The man who spent a decade behind bars for the murder of Winnipeg teen Candace Derksen is suing the police and the Crown prosecutors office for what he calls a wrongful conviction.
The suit on behalf of Mark Edward Grant was filed on Wednesday.
It cites "negligent investigation, malicious prosecution, breach of his Charter rights and wrongful conviction."
Derksen was 13 when she went missing while walking home from her school, Mennonite Brethren Collegiate Institute, on Nov. 30, 1984, in the Elmwood area of the city.
Her frozen body was found almost seven weeks later in a brickyard storage shed near the Nairn Overpass, less than 500 metres from her family's home.
She was wrapped in blankets and her hands and feet were bound with twine. The cause of death was exposure.
Grant was charged in 2007 with murder and a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder after a trial in 2011.
A retrial was ordered after his defence team argued possible evidence of a different killer was improperly excluded from the first trial. In October 2017, the judge-only retrial found Grant not guilty.
He maintained his innocence throughout the decade he spent incarcerated, starting from his arrest.
"Mark Grant has always had compassion for the loss suffered by the Derksen family, at one point saying to Candace's mother, Wilma, 'I'm sorry, but I didn't do it,'" says a news release from the office of Lawrence Greenspon, Grant's lawyer for the lawsuit.
A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Greenspon's office in Ottawa.
