Marjorie Dowhos
Marjorie Dowhos is the host of CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon. Marjorie joined CBC Manitoba in 2010 and has worked as a reporter and as host of CBC Winnipeg News at 11. Prior to that, she spent four years in Thunder Bay, Ont., as a TV news anchor.
Latest from Marjorie Dowhos
Folklorama kicks off 47th year in Winnipeg
For the next two weeks, Winnipeggers can visit many world destinations without even stepping on a plane — Sunday marked the first day of Folklorama's 47th year in the city.
2 sent to hospital after bicycle hit by car in Winnipeg
Emergency crews were on scene at a serious crash late Wednesday night on Keewatin Street near Notre Dame Avenue.
Missing woman Paige Rossie found safe
Winnipeg police have located 25-year-old Paige Rossie, declared missing earlier on Tuesday.
Winnipeg Jets players named to World Cup of Hockey rosters
Goalies Ondrej Pavelec and Connor Hellebuyck, forward Blake Wheeler and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien named to World Cup teams Wednesday.
Winnipeg dance group needs help looking for stolen swords
The group's costume designer says the decorative swords went missing following a vehicle break-in over the weekend.
Perimeter Highway reopens after crash near Dugald Road
A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash between a minivan and semi-trailer near Winnipeg on Monday night.
