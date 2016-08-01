Skip to Main Content
Marjorie Dowhos

Marjorie Dowhos

Marjorie Dowhos is the host of CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon. Marjorie joined CBC Manitoba in 2010 and has worked as a reporter and as host of CBC Winnipeg News at 11. Prior to that, she spent four years in Thunder Bay, Ont., as a TV news anchor.

    Latest from Marjorie Dowhos

    Folklorama kicks off 47th year in Winnipeg

    For the next two weeks, Winnipeggers can visit many world destinations without even stepping on a plane — Sunday marked the first day of Folklorama's 47th year in the city.
    Canada Manitoba

    2 sent to hospital after bicycle hit by car in Winnipeg

    Emergency crews were on scene at a serious crash late Wednesday night on Keewatin Street near Notre Dame Avenue.
    Canada Manitoba

    Missing woman Paige Rossie found safe

    Winnipeg police have located 25-year-old Paige Rossie, declared missing earlier on Tuesday.
    Canada Manitoba

    Winnipeg Jets players named to World Cup of Hockey rosters

    Goalies Ondrej Pavelec and Connor Hellebuyck, forward Blake Wheeler and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien named to World Cup teams Wednesday.
    Canada Manitoba

    Winnipeg dance group needs help looking for stolen swords

    The group's costume designer says the decorative swords went missing following a vehicle break-in over the weekend.
    Canada Manitoba

    Perimeter Highway reopens after crash near Dugald Road

    A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash between a minivan and semi-trailer near Winnipeg on Monday night.
    Canada Manitoba