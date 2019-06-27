Fireworks erupt at public consultation on Marion Street changes

City residents were vocal with myriad concerns about the future of Marion Street, which they brought to a public consultation meeting Wednesday night.

About 100 people — including St. Boniface residents and people who drive through the area for work — showed up at Archwood Community Club for the event put on by the City of Winnipeg.

Attendees sat around a circle and many had their arms crossed and seemed annoyed from the onset of the meeting, which saw a brief yelling match between several residents.

"This was brought to us in 2015 and it was a disastrous mess that was going to take out our community and we're not even sure why it's back on the table today," said Sandra Dupuis, a member of the South St. Boniface Residents' Association.

"We're not the thoroughfare, like we're a little community, and if big developments want to build they need to build their own roads and bridges to get downtown."

Sandra Dupuis, a member of the South St. Boniface Residents' Association. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard gave brief remarks saying the public works department determined the city couldn't afford the previous $566-million megaproject, which would have seen Marion Street widened and an underpass created. City council killed the project in 2016.

Everything from concerns about trains to cycling safety were brought up. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

He said the goal now is to make changes for everyone to use the street and hopes this will be a different process than the last.

"The public works direction, council direction is to not have a road widening or an underpass so we're looking at what is possible outside of those options."

Those in attendance were asked to take a seat inside the circle at a table with a microphone if they had something to say as city staff tried to get a message across they were there to listen. Attendees were encouraged to then put a sticker next to a concern on large poster papers that listed issues from residents.

People were clearly divided on what they think the future of Marion Street should entail. Trains were a big concern for many, with some asking why the city hasn't approached Transport Canada or the province to restrict hours that would stop them from running during rush hour.

Concerns from attendees were written on large poster sheets. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

City of Winnipeg public engagement officer Natalie Geddes had to remind attendees to only speak when in front of the microphone as tensions rose.

'We can't afford not to spend $500 million'

Southdale resident Roger Plante wants an underpass or overpass built and has concerns about the length of his commute from his house to his work in the West End. He said five years ago it took him 20 minutes and it now takes 45 minutes.

"There's going to be a few people that are disappointed in what the result's going to be if they do it properly but you have to do it properly. You're building roads and bridges for 100 years, not for next week."

He was critical of Allard's opening remarks.

"The idea that we can't afford to spend $500 million. We can't afford not to spend $500 million. I mean you take a $500-million budget today what is it going to be in 10 years? It's going to be $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion and eventually somebody has to spend the money."

St. Boniface resident Teresa Cwik is concerned about an increase in traffic on the Norwood Bridge and wants the city to make road improvements outside of St. Boniface to help with traffic flow.

Southdale resident Roger Plante. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"Especially now since they're shutting down the [emergency rooms] and everyone's got to get to St. Boniface or Health Sciences so how are the ambulances going to flow through if you have every single area of the city coming into one point?"

Residents' association praises city's consultation

Pat Fortier, a spokesperson for the Norwood Flats Residents' Association had high praise for the city's consultation meeting Wednesday.

"We think this is a great initiative. We're super happy that the city is doing the consultation at the front end before hiring the consultant, before sending out the RFP, so it's great to get people's feedback, the residents' feedback, before this whole process gets off the ground."

Residents sat around in a giant circle. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

He said he wants Marion Street to have a feel similar to Corydon Avenue where people frequent patios and shop. He added he wants speed reduced from 60 km/h to 50 on Marion, saying he doesn't feel safe cycling on the road and has concerns about fast-driving cars when his kids cross the street.

The city's manager of transportation and public works said the goal of Wednesday night was to do pre-engagement.

"We want to hear from the public. Are we on the right track with our sort-of-new take with the project?" David Patman said.

He said the city is looking at making affordable changes to Marion like expanding turn restrictions to reduce congestion while exploring larger improvements from the street to Dugald Road, which is more industrial. He said that could mean adding turn lanes or modifying signal times.

The city plans to create a public engagement report in August and then put out a request for proposals in the fall.