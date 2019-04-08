Driver charged with assault after bar staffer run down in parking lot of Marion Hotel

An employee of a Winnipeg bar room was heading to his car after locking up for the night when he heard squealing tires and saw a vehicle racing toward him.

The 36-year-old man jumped to get out of the way but was struck in the lower body, causing him to land on the vehicle's hood and windshield before falling to the ground, police said in a report about the incident, which happened at the Marion Hotel just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle then sped away.

The victim, who was sent to hospital in stable condition, told police the driver had been in a fight in the bar earlier that night and had been kicked out.

A suspect, 25, was arrested the following day and charged with assault with a weapon, careless driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stay at the scene.

