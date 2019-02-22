'We haven't stopped': Marilyn Rose Munroe homicide investigation grinds on 3 years later

Friday marked three years since Marilyn Rose Munroe was found dead inside a North End Winnipeg drug house, and police are still trying to piece together the missing pieces that form her last days.

"Our homicide unit can confirm that yes, she is deceased and yes, they believe it was at the hands of somebody else. But how is the information we can't provide," said police service spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek, noting the 41-year-old Munroe was a mother of three.

"For the sake of those children, I think it's important that we find those answers.

Munroe was last seen at around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2016, in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street, where she had met with a community support worker.

Marilyn Rose Munroe, a mother of three, had fallen into the illicit-drug community, police said. (Facebook)

Her body was found Feb. 22, 2016, inside a house on Pritchard Avenue, between Aikins and Charles streets — about four blocks from the community support agency.

Every year since, on the anniversary of her death, police have issued a plea for information from the public. While information has come in, some tips have led nowhere while others are still being investigated, Skrabek said.

"There's a large time lapse" between when Munroe was last seen alive and when she was found dead, and police want to fill that in, she said.

"It's been three years but we haven't stopped investigating and the family hasn't given up the search for more information," said Skrabek.

"We know that there is more than one person out there who has details of what happened to her."

The trouble is, the Pritchard address is a known meth house, and the majority of people there are dealers or users and aren't always forthcoming with police, Skrabek said.

"We know that Marilyn did struggle with addictions. She unfortunately was, from all appearances, basically a victim of the drug community and the methamphetamine community," Skrabek said.

"So we believe that people frequenting that house during that time did have contact with her. Those are some of the people we'd like to speak to, and anybody else who may have had contact with her via cellphone or social media or any other way."