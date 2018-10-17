A look inside 2 of Manitoba's first cannabis stores on Day 1 of legalized pot

People lined up to get their first glimpse of what recreational cannabis legalization looks like in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Five cannabis stores were open in Winnipeg on the first day of legalized cannabis, along with one in Dauphin.

CBC News went inside two of the first stores in Winnipeg selling legal pot — Tokyo Smoke in St. Boniface and the Delta 9 store on Dakota Street — to capture the opening day.

Here's how the day unfolded, in photos:

Close to 100 people were lined up outside Delta 9's St. Vital location before its doors opened at 10 a.m. (Cameron MacIntosh/CBC)

Staff at Delta 9 wait for the first wave of customers ahead of the store's opening. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

An array of marijuana grinders on sale at Delta 9. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Customers browse products at Delta 9. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

One of Delta 9's first customers takes a sniff of the product. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Delta 9 staff help customers with their selections on Wednesday morning. CEO John Arbuthnot said about 30 employees were on hand Tuesday to help set up the store ahead of opening day. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Longtime marijuana advocate Steven Stairs makes his first purchase at Delta 9. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Customers were just as eager at Tokyo Smoke's Goulet Street store. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Tokyo Smoke store is painted white with a clean, sleek look. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC )

At Tokyo Smoke, you could even pick up a custom notepad to keep track of products you'd like to try. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Tokyo Smoke's St. Boniface location was packed with customers shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC )

A pair of customers browse the selection. Customers will only be able to choose from a handful of strains on the first day of legal marijuana, but that list is expected to grow soon, Tokyo Smoke said. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Strains are advertised inside the store with a description of the flower and recommended uses. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)