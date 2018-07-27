RCMP officers conducting a routine roadside stop in Manitoba last week seized a massive shipment of illegal cannabis products, police said Friday.

On July 20, a semitrailer was travelling to southern Ontario from Agassiz, B.C., on the Trans-Canada Highway when officers pulled it over near West Hawk, about 140 kilometres east of Winnipeg, in order to inspect the driver's paperwork.

The inspection yielded a number of "discrepancies," Sgt. Scott McMurchy said at a news conference, with stacks of packaged marijuana on a table behind him.

Several officers examined the trailer and discovered the illegal cannabis — 420 kilograms of marijuana, as well as 75 kilos of shatter oils (concentrated cannabis extract), edibles and other products — hidden among a load of food.

"This seizure is the largest marijuana seizure through a traffic stop in Canada since 2015," McMurchy said.

The driver of the truck has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking in an illicit substance. He has been released pending a future court date.

McMurchy says investigators are still working to determine the final destination for the cannabis, which was vacuum sealed and professionally packaged.

"For end consumers, there is no way to know the origin of the marijuana or the potency of the marijuana itself, which as a result can have very harmful health effects to persons consuming it," McMurchy said.

Though new legislation legalizing the sale of cannabis comes into effect in October, he said, the " RCMP remains fully committed to the enforcement of laws against illicit drugs and to their fullest extent in the interest of public safety."

McMurchy said RCMP typically do not give estimated street value of drugs seized because prices vary across the country.