Winnipeg book gives Robin Hood a modern, inclusive look

Local author Meghan Malcolm's first children's book may never have been written if it wasn't for her young daughter's obsession with princesses.

When Malcolm reached for a story to read, her four-year-old insisted that it feature a princess.

However, Malcolm quickly discovered that the princess stories she found weren't as inclusive as she'd hoped.

"The princesses all look the same, they dress the same, they have the same happily ever after. All that is fine, but I want to show her different bodies, different skin colours, different love stories."

Meghan Malcolm is the author of Marian and owner of Willow Press. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

So she decided to create her own. The result is Marian, a retelling of the tale of Robin Hood. The 54-page children's book was illustrated by artist Estela Carregalo in Brazil, who reached out to Malcolm through Instagram.

"The only guideline that I gave her was I don't want anybody to look the same, so all the characters throughout the book have different skin colours and bodies."

Estela Carregalo, who is based in Brazil, created the illustrations for Marian. (Willow Press)

Malcolm is now taking pre-orders for copies of Marian through the small publishing company she runs, called Willow Press. A colouring book and a print of one of the illustrations are being released alongside the book.

The name of the business is derived from a character from the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It was very liberating for me as a child to see a character who had relationships with both men and women. I love the circle feeling now of me being able to create that for other kids to have that same feeling that inspired the start of this company in the beginning."

Willow Press is occupying a storefront at Osborne and Morley through June. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

The business is occupying a pop-up storefront at the corner of Osborne and Morley through June. The location allows people to pick up pre-ordered copies of Marian, once they've been printed.

Malcolm says she wouldn't mind holding on to the spot a little longer because it's becoming part of the community.

Willow Press is a small publisher devoted to inclusive storytelling. (Shannah-Lee Vidal/CBC)

"That's happened here very quickly, even though it's a tiny room and there's one arm chair. But the amount of people who come and sit for the afternoon and tell me stories — and people I've never met before — is really beautiful."