'They suffered for love': Winnipeg's Mariachi Ghost draws inspiration from '70s Mexican crooners

Jorge Requena Ramos went way back in time — 40-plus years or so — to find inspiration for his latest music.

When the 36-year-old Winnipeg-based musician found the 1970s music of Mexican crooners, he started listening in earnest.

And from that came Cuerpo Mortal, the new single from his band, Mariachi Ghost.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about how Mexican crooners of the '70s wrote songs. What they have that is so special is how they suffered for love so hard," said Requena Ramos, who immigrated to Canada from Mexico more than a decade ago.

Requeno Ramos and fellow band member Tim Friesen give viewers an intimate look at how they wrote the song, in a new short video titled How to Write a Mexican Crooner Song With All the Feels.

The video, produced by CBC's Creator Network, shows how the close collaboration resulted in the soulful new song by the band, whose music melds progressive rock with traditional Mexican music.

The new Spanish-language song and its accompanying music video will be officially released July 16, to coincide with a live show that evening at Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre. Cuerpo Mortal is the first single from the band's new 13-song album, Puro Dolor, which will be released in November of this year.

"I want people to understand that other people's culture can give value to your life, even if you don't understand it," said Requena Ramos.