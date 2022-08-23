'Soul of Sunshine House' Margaret Ormond encouraged people to do great things

Margaret Ormond is being remembered as the brains and soul of Winnipeg's Sunshine House, and someone with a "stubborn refusal to leave people behind."

The 72-year-old, who founded the community drop-in and resource centre at the corner of Sherbrook Street and Logan Avenue, died Friday after a long battle with cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

"She affected so many people in such a profound way," said Ormond's son, musician Luke Doucet.

"She was highly respected and highly trusted and highly loved for the way that she delivered a non-judgmental form of public health care that was very centred around the harm-reduction model."

Sunshine House opened in 1999 to support people living with AIDS and HIV. It was born out of the foundational work of the Kali-Shiva AIDS Society and the Village Clinic and later evolved into a harm reduction centre and gathering place for anyone who needed it, in large part due to Ormond's leadership.

"She created a space for the city's most marginalized to congregate with dignity and free of judgment. A fierce proponent of the harm reduction model within health-care services, she extolled the virtues of social inclusion, community and recreation for all peoples," said a statement from Ormond's family, shared by Doucet.

A sacred fire has been burning behind Sunshine House for the past four days and a memorial, open to all, will be held at the West End Cultural Centre next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Levi Foy, executive director of Sunshine House, said a couple of Indigenous elders, who had known Ormond for decades, suggested a sacred fire be lit to give the community closure and the opportunity "to pay their respects to somebody who was instrumental in all of their lives."

At times complicated and challenging, and unorthodox in her approaches, Ormond was nevertheless able to make complex things simple for the benefit of those who often found themselves on the fringes of society, according to those who knew her best.

"She was integral to so many people in this community, that's what we've heard. Everybody that's come by [the sacred fire], they've shared stories … [about how Ormond] got people right in their soul. She was just able to do that," said Foy, estimating 300 people have stopped by since Friday.

Ormond's infectious compassion and tenacity will forever live on at the organization and in those lucky enough to have worked alongside her, says a tribute on social media and Sunshine House's website.

"Margaret was the brains and soul of Sunshine House," the tribute says. "She imparted many gifts to this organization and the community — her insistence on respect and inclusion, her belief in education and prevention, her irreverence and stubborn refusal to leave people behind."

Sunshine House launched in 1999, born out of the foundational work of the Kali-Shiva AIDS Society and the Village Clinic, at the corner of Sherbrook Street and Logan Avenue. (Google Street View)

The statement from Ormond's family says she emboldened people with courage and independence "that gave us the tools to pioneer our way towards the unknown" and brave goals.

In an interview with CBC News, Doucet recalled how she sent him in 1984, at age 11, on a VIA Rail pass for six weeks to travel across Canada to see family.

"She's like, 'you should go, you should go see the world,' and that's the way she treated everybody," he said. "She encouraged people to do great things. I think she felt very strongly that people needed to be free to be themselves."

When Doucet's sister decided to go to McGill to finish her contemporary dance degree, Ormond drove to Montreal and dropped her at the gates of the university.

"She said, 'Don't come back,' and she didn't mean 'Don't come back, I don't love you.' She meant 'Do something fabulous. This is the place for you,'" Doucet said.

She firmly believed people were entitled to dignity, respect and basic human rights regardless of what lifestyle choices they made, as long as they weren't hurting anybody else, Doucet said.

Levi Foy, executive director of Sunshine House, says during the four days of a sacred fire, he's heard from many people how Margaret Ormond impacted their lives for the better. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Ormond received awards for AIDS research that included going into the prison systems and talking to sex workers to collect data as a research nurse — sensitive data that people wouldn't necessarily want to share about sex partners, drugs, alcohol and relationships, Doucet said.

"But my mother would know people. She was highly respected and highly trusted and highly loved."

Sometimes she came off as gruff but that prickly, salty exterior "was just a smokescreen for her desperately tender heart," Doucet said.

"My mother found gold in the kinds of places that most people would assume there's no gold there. But there was, and she always knew that."

Ormond's death leaves a massive hole in the hearts of countless people and her absence will be felt for an eternity, but the team at Sunshine House is well-equipped to carry on her legacy, Doucet said.