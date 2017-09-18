Margaret Atwood to bring Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments to Winnipeg writers festival

Blessed be, Winnipeg fans of Margaret Atwood — the celebrated Canadian author will stop in Winnipeg this fall as part of a tour to promote the sequel to her 1985 novel-turned-hit-TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

Atwood will read from her new novel, The Testaments, and host a conversation on stage at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre on Sept. 30 as part of Thin Air, Winnipeg's annual international writers festival.

The Testaments, slated for release in September, picks up 15 years after the cliffhanger ending of The Handmaid's Tale.

"Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!" Atwood said in a release when the upcoming novel was announced.

"The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."

The Handmaid's Tale takes place in the dystopian nation of Gilead, a futuristic and desolate incarnation of a United States under totalitarian theocratic rule in which women are commodified.

Offred, the story's protagonist, is among a dwindling number of fertile women forced to procreate in an effort to save humankind.

The third season of the Emmy-winning Hulu TV adaptation, which stars Elizabeth Moss as Offred, premieres on June 5, 2019.

Atwood has written more than 40 books of fiction, poetry and essays, including the Booker Prize-winning The Blind Assassin, and Alias Grace, which won the Giller prize. Her Winnipeg visit is part of a Canada-wide tour.

Tickets are now on sale online through Eventbrite. Paper tickets will be available at McNally Robinson bookstore after June 1.