Philanthropist Marcel Desautels, who gave more than $100M to universities, has died

One of Manitoba's most generous philanthropists — credited with giving more than $100 million to post-secondary schools across Canada — has died.

Marcel Desautels, born in 1934 in St. Boniface, which was then its own city apart from Winnipeg, was 88 when he died Tuesday morning in Toronto.

A lawyer by trade, Desautels also had a passion for classical music and singing, which translated into a $20 million donation in 2008 to the University of Manitoba's faculty of music.

It was the university's largest ever private donation and one of the largest ever donated to a music department in Canada.

Edward Jurkowski, dean of the Desautels Faculty of Music at the U of M, says that donation allowed students to concentrate on pursuing their dreams.

"As a performer, as an educator, as a scholar, it's really changed and touched the lives of literally hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of students," he said Tuesday, the day Desautels died.

"Having that ability to be able to concentrate on their music, allowing these students to really excel, has been a really amazing gift to all of these students. It's allowed them to pursue their dreams."

Construction is currently underway on the Desautels Concert Hall, a 409-seat venue anticipated to open in fall 2023. It will feature range of university and community performances.

Fundraising for the $24-million project kicked off more than a decade ago with a $10-million donation from Desautels.

The Desautels Concert Hall, seen here in an artist rendering, is slated to open on the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus in fall 2023. (Cibinel Architecture and Teeple Architects)

Desautels studied at the Collège Universitaire de St. Boniface (before it became the Université de St. Boniface) from 1947 to 1955, then got a master's degree in law at the University of Manitoba.

Desautels continued singing and taking private lessons even as he earned multiple law degrees and began his career, says an article from the U of M.

He practised law privately before joining Great-West Life and, later, the Treasury Board of Canada. In 1968, he became general manager of Canadawide Parking Services in Montreal, which prepared him to take over Creditel — a small credit firm — in 1971.

By the time he sold Creditel to an American competitor 25 years later, it had become the largest credit reporting and debt collection agency in the country, with 16 offices across the country and 800 employees.

When the firm was sold, Desautels became the president of a foundation created from his assets — the Canadian Credit Management Foundation, which has, since 1996, distributed more than 400 scholarships per year.

In 2009, he was the main donor and president of Vision, the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the Université de St. Boniface, which aimed to raise $15 million. A pavilion, inaugurated in 2011 at the school, bears his name and hosts the health sciences programs and the school of social work.

In addition to the U of M and Université de St. Boniface, Desautels has made generous donations to the University of Toronto and McGill University in Montreal.

Various faculties and scholarships bear his name, including the Desautels faculty of music and the U of M and the Desautels faculty of management at McGill.

Desautels was a member of the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario and the Order of Manitoba.