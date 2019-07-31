Wildfire evacuees from Marcel Colomb First Nation returning home

Residents of a First Nation in northern Manitoba are returning home after their community was evacuated a week ago because of wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross announced that community leadership has determined the 144 evacuees will return to Marcel Colomb First Nation, 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, since roads are in good condition and power has been restored.

Residents of the First Nation spent a week in Thompson while the threat subsided.

On the evening of the evacuation on July 24, 11 fires were burning near the First Nation and neighbouring Lynn Lake, Man. The crews were focusing their efforts on four considered in "close proximity" to the two communities, the provincial government said.

The province said wildfires have destroyed structures at a bible camp on the east shore of Burge Lake Provincial Park and Manitoba Hydro infrastructure.

RCMP believe the wildfires were sparked by lightning.

