Manitoba Marathon returns with revised communication plan after last year's race called off due to heat

Enhanced communication is at the forefront of the Manitoba Marathon's revamped approach, the event's executive director says, following mid-race cancellation forced by extreme heat last year.

Executive director Rachel Munday said Tuesday a handful of revised procedures are in place ahead of the 45th Manitoba Marathon, set for June 18, including updates to volunteer training, a more prominent use of the event's course condition update system and moving the operations room of the race from an off-site location closer to the event.

"We've definitely done a lot of inward looking and are very confident that should anything occur again, that we definitely have a great communication plan and we'll be able to deal with it," said Munday.

Last year's event was called off roughly 75 minutes after it began, owing to the fact that wet-bulb readings — which assess a runner's exposure to heat stress — eclipsed the recommended 30 C threshold.

The temperature was already 25 C by 7 a.m. that day, and climbed to a high of 37 C, according to Environment Canada.

Participants in the five- and 10-kilometre races were allowed to complete their runs, but the 21-kilometre half-marathon, the relay, the 42-kilometre full marathon at the 50-kilometre ultra marathon events were cancelled. Some runners, however, said there wasn't clear communication the races had been called off.

Munday said one of the comments from last year's race was the marathon should use a flagging system to alert participants to course conditions — something that's actually been in place for decades, she said.

"The fact that we've had it for decades and that nobody has realized means we haven't communicated that well enough," she said.

Course updates, including flagging information, will be sent out to participants on the Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of race week, which will also include weather updates and what the conditions mean for the event, said Munday.

Course condition emails will also be sent out five times before the race begins, she said.

"Our intention is to make sure that people are aware of what that flagging system means and where they will see the flags," said Munday.

"So, right now, they see the flags on our app, right now they see the flags in our handbook at the front — and it's very large — and they will see it on our website."

Another part of the enhanced communication strategy was making sure the control room where race leads and officials, radio operators, transit partners, first responders and doctors operate is closer to the course.

That move will ensure that if there is any need for a change on race day, key personnel will all be in the same place at once, said Munday.

"Moving forward, should there be, let's say, a mass cancellation of an event, we're better able to communicate with the water stations on the course and with the relay change zone."

Volunteer training revised

Volunteer training was also changed following a review of last year's event. That includes a revised manual and holding information meetings in person this year, rather than the virtual sessions that had been held through the pandemic.

Munday said she's happy to have many volunteers back from last year, adding the consistency is very helpful.

While the communication strategy has been updated, something that won't change this year is a battle with the elements during an event in June, when weather can be unpredictable.

Carolyn Coffin is a marathon runner and running coach based in Winnipeg, currently training 15 athletes ranging from their mid-30s to age 65 for various events at this year's Manitoba Marathon.

Part of her training plan is making sure the athletes are aware of the risks that come with the unpredictable weather when they sign up for a marathon, she said.

"So much of running a really good marathon is out of your control," she said. "The weather is a perfect example of that."

She recommends runners monitor the weather over the next few weeks, set realistic performance expectations and stay hydrated.