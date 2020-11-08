Winnipeg police forensic identification unit seen at Maples Long-Term Care Home

Winnipeg police officers were seen entering the Maples Long-Term Care Home Saturday evening, where a COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of 22 people, including eight in the last 48 hours.

At about 8 p.m., CBC News saw the forensic identification unit parked across the street from the personal care home on Mandalay Drive off Jefferson Avenue.

Police officers in personal protective suits were seen leaving the facility and going back into the forensic identification truck.

Earlier in the day, Gina Trinidad, the chief operating officer for long-term care with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority gave an update on the outbreak, saying that a rapid response team of paramedics will be working with the facility, which is overseen by a for-profit company called Revera, to ensure residents are monitored.

She was asked if police had been in touch with the health authority over the COVID-19 cases at Maples.

"We have not been contacted by the Winnipeg Police Service," she said at the 5:30 p.m. press conference.

Officers with the forensic identification unit were seen in personal protective gear leaving Maples Long-Term Care Home in Winnipeg. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

It's not yet known if the police are on scene because of any new deaths at the care facility.

The Winnipeg police duty office wouldn't provide any information on Saturday night, but said the public information office is expected to provide more information on Sunday.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen is also set to discuss the situation at the care home on Sunday.