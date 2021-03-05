Care home plan promises more inspections, review of licensing standards after deadly outbreak

A team will review standards for licensing personal care homes and create a plan for pandemics as part of the implementation of recommendations coming out of the review of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, the provincial government says.

Within the next three months, the team aims to have a standard pandemic plan for deploying resources to personal care homes.

They will also review and update licensing standards for care homes and the number of unannounced inspections will increase by the end of the year, the government said in a news release.

Longer term, the team will create a workforce plan for the province's care homes.

The review was commissioned by the provincial government after 56 residents at Maples Long Term Care Home, a 200-bed facility owned by the for-profit company Revera, died in what became the province's deadliest outbreak at a personal care home.

It made 17 recommendations aimed at improving the operations of personal care homes across the province.

The report was released on Feb. 6, and the provincial government pledged to release its implementation plan within 30 days.