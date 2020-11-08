Details of review into Winnipeg care home where 55 residents died of COVID-19 to come at 1:30 p.m.

Health officials will give an update on the external review into Winnipeg's Maples Long Term Care Home that followed a crisis in November, when ambulances were called and several residents died amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson, external reviewer Dr. Lynn Stevenson and Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

The review followed the night of Nov. 6, when paramedics were called to the privately owned facility to care for a dozen rapidly deteriorating residents.

When ambulances arrived, two residents receiving end-of-life care had died, including one who had COVID-19, officials previously said. Another three residents were taken to hospital, including one in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said investigators started a preliminary assessment of the situation, but eventually determined there was no need for a full investigation .

The next day, health officials said eight people had died at the care home in the previous 48 hours.

Former Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced investigations into the Maples Long Term Care Home and Parkview Place Long Term Care Home on Nov. 8.

Both facilities are owned by for-profit company Revera, and Parkview Place was at the time the site of the province's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

A rapid response team of community paramedics and staff from the Canadian Red Cross were later sent to the Maples care home to provide additional support.

Days after the initial crisis, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said Revera provided "less than accurate" information about how many people were working that night.

The company had said the home was close to fully staffed — but it was later revealed that only seven of the 19 scheduled health-care aides were actually there after 7:30 p.m.

The attention focused on the care home came after an anonymous post on the social media platform Reddit detailed the crisis. The writer said they were among the paramedics at the care home that night.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home quickly became one of Manitoba's deadliest after being declared on Oct. 20.