17 residents, 10 staff have COVID-19 at Maples care home, site of Manitoba's deadliest outbreak

An outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home has infected at least 17 residents and 10 staff members, says a letter sent to families on Sunday.

The letter says the residents at the Winnipeg home are in good care and receiving daily assessments and staff levels at the care home are also good.

Maples was the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in Manitoba, from Oct. 20, 2020, to Jan. 12, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic. During that time, 74 staff and 157 residents tested positive for COVID-19, 56 of whom died, including eight deaths within a 48-hour period.

Current outbreaks are in 1 East (yellow and blue wings), 1 West (green, brown and red wings) and 2 West (green, brown and red wings) on the second floor.

During a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, 70 residents who are eligible received their fourth dose, the letter said.

In-person general visitation to the affected sections of the care home and hairdressing services have been suspended, although virtual visits are available. Visits for palliative patients are still permitted.

"We know this is very difficult for residents and families who very much wish to see one another," the letter said.

"We thank you for your patience with these measures which are in place to keep all our residents safe."

As of May 1, there were 10 staff members with active COVID-19 and no more staff cases had resolved as of that day, the letter said. Staff members with active cases were self-isolating at home, the letter said.