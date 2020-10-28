69 residents at Maples Personal Care Home test positive for COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, a 200-resident home, has infected 69 residents.

That's up from 35 positive cases among residents Monday.

An outbreak was declared at the personal care home last Friday.

Seven staff members have tested positive as well and are self-isolating, said Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, the care home's owner, in a news release.

All residents are being tested, Collin said. Thus far, 27 residents have tested negative, while the remaining 104 residents were being tested Tuesday and are awaiting their results.

Residents in the home are isolated in their rooms, with no mixing between wings of the home or the two floors.

Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be cohorted and separated from residents who have tested negative once the remaining test results come back, Collins said.

"We understand that this is a very stressful time for residents, their families and our staff and we are doing everything we can to control the spread of COVID-19 in the home," Collins said.