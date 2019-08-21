Two Winnipeg football clubs down but not out after playing field vandalized

Two local football clubs were devastated to discover a field regularly used by multiple teams in Winnipeg's south end had been vandalized.

The head coach of the Winnipeg Rifles Football Club said he discovered the damage Wednesday morning on the field where his team practices at Maple Grove Park. Deep tire marks made by a vehicle out for a joy ride sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday night left huge circles carved into the grass.

"You can't run through there because if you did some kid will blow his knee or his ankle out," said Geordie Wilson, who trains players in the Canadian Junior Football League.

"I can't run a proper practice this evening because essentially this is right in the middle of the field."

Wilson said he was overcome with multiple emotions when he saw the fresh grass off Frobisher Road had been ripped up by a vehicle making sharp turns at high speeds.

"I got out of my truck and walked over and felt sick to my stomach, angry, sad," Wilson said.

I am so sad and disappointed about the damage some idiots did to our practice field facility last night after 10 pm. We just spent $20,000 on this field!

The green space located near the Perimeter Highway and St. Mary's Road is also used as a practice and game field for major and minor leagues in the St. Vital Mustangs Football Club.

The field itself was recently rebuilt this spring by the St. Vital Mustangs and the Winnipeg Rifles, which each contributed $10,000 to revamp the turf with re-seeding and a new surface. The city maintains the fields at Maple Grove Park.

"It's a brand new field," said Craig Bachynski, president of St. Vital Mustangs Football Club. Over 80 players ranging in age rely on it for training and competitions. Bachynski said coaches run high-calibre games and practices out there.

"This isn't the first time this has happened to us, but it's definitely a time where it's really kind of hit us in a really tough spot," Bachynski said.

The club experienced similar destruction at its facility when its clubhouse was vandalized three weeks prior.

Both clubs hope the city will repair the rutted-up field as soon as possible.