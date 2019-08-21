Skip to Main Content
Two Winnipeg football clubs down but not out after playing field vandalized
Members of the St. Vital Mustangs Football Club and the Winnipeg Rifles Football Club were devastated to discover a game and practice field at Maple Grove Park in Winnipeg's south end had been vandalized.

Dana Hatherly · CBC News ·
A game and practice field used by local football teams was damaged overnight by a trespasser in a vehicle doing donuts in the middle of Maple Grove Park. (Submitted by Geordie Wilson/Winnipeg Rifles)

Two local football clubs were devastated to discover a field regularly used by multiple teams in Winnipeg's south end had been vandalized.

The head coach of the Winnipeg Rifles Football Club said he discovered the damage Wednesday morning on the field where his team practices at Maple Grove Park. Deep tire marks made by a vehicle out for a joy ride sometime after 10 p.m. Tuesday night left huge circles carved into the grass.

"You can't run through there because if you did some kid will blow his knee or his ankle out," said Geordie Wilson, who trains players in the Canadian Junior Football League.

"I can't run a proper practice this evening because essentially this is right in the middle of the field."

Wilson said he was overcome with multiple emotions when he saw the fresh grass off Frobisher Road had been ripped up by a vehicle making sharp turns at high speeds.

"I got out of my truck and walked over and felt sick to my stomach, angry, sad," Wilson said.

The green space located near the Perimeter Highway and St. Mary's Road is also used as a practice and game field for major and minor leagues in the St. Vital Mustangs Football Club.

The field itself was recently rebuilt this spring by the St. Vital Mustangs and the Winnipeg Rifles, which each contributed $10,000 to revamp the turf with re-seeding and a new surface. The city maintains the fields at Maple Grove Park.

"It's a brand new field," said Craig Bachynski, president of St. Vital Mustangs Football Club. Over 80 players ranging in age rely on it for training and competitions. Bachynski said coaches run high-calibre games and practices out there.

"This isn't the first time this has happened to us, but it's definitely a time where it's really kind of hit us in a really tough spot," Bachynski said.

The club experienced similar destruction at its facility when its clubhouse was vandalized three weeks prior.

Both clubs hope the city will repair the rutted-up field as soon as possible.

The two teams that use the field at Maple Grove Park recently spent $20,000 to revamp the turf with re-seeding and a new surface. (Submitted by Geordie Wilson/Winnipeg Rifles)

With files from Trevor Brine

