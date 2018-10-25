Map of Winnipeg election results shows a city divided by north and south

Unofficial results for each of the 618 polling stations across the Winnipeg shows a city divided along north-south lines.

Bowman vs. Motkaluk

While Mayor Brian Bowman lost ground in south Winnipeg's suburbs, he took over parts of central Winnipeg that in 2014 went to his left-of-centre opponents. Jenny Motkaluk made inroads in many of Bowman's former strongholds, but her real support came from residents living the northeastern parts of the city, along with pockets of voters in the westernmost communities.

Yes vs. no: Portage and Main plebiscite

The Portage and Main ballot question on whether the intersection should be reopened to pedestrian traffic was firmly won by the "no" camp with 65 per cent of the popular vote.

However, the picture differs significantly from from the mayor race. Rather than a north-south divide, the core "yes" vote was generally concentrated in the city's core neighbourhoods, all other neighbourhoods largely opposing the motion, creating a sort of doughnut-shaped divide.

Another way to look at how the plebiscite vote unravelled is to look at how the votes were distributed throughout the city. Each dot in the following map represents two votes in a polling subdivision.