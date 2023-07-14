Cancellation of this year's ManyFest 'a huge loss,' Winnipeg food truck vendor says

A long-running downtown Winnipeg street festival will not be hitting the pavement this year, organizers announced on Friday.

ManyFest, which began in 2010 and was scheduled to run from Sept. 8 to 10 this year, has been cancelled due to "a number of operational factors," the festival said in a Facebook post on Friday .

Organizers didn't elaborate on what those factors are.

The three-day festival, which offers entertainment such as carnival rides, food truck wars, live music and an artisan market, had just returned to Broadway and Memorial last year following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Consultation between the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone, Smith Events and True North Sports and Entertainment led to the decision, ManyFest's Facebook post said.

Efforts to explore alternative options for the festival this year weren't successful, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske told CBC News in a Friday statement.

About 85,000 people attended the festival in 2019 and 2022, according to Smith Events's website .

Food truck owner disappointed

True North Sports and Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CBC News.

David Jonasson, who owns The Walleye Wagon food truck, said he was disappointed to find out about this year's cancellation through ManyFest's Facebook post.

Jonasson, who had been a vendor at the Winnipeg street festival from 2011 to 2019 and applied to be part of this year's event, said the announcement showed a lack of consideration for vendors.

"They should have given us a heads up prior to this — just because we are what makes their event," he told CBC News on Friday.

ManyFest is one of the last major events of the year that food trucks operating in Winnipeg look forward to, said Walleye Wagon operator David Jonasson. (The Walleye Wagon/Instagram)

He received an email about the cancellation after he and other food truck owners complained on the Facebook post, but said it contained information that was essentially copied and pasted from the post.

While his application fees will be refunded, Jonasson is upset by the festival's handling of this year's cancellation.

"They have all our numbers," he said. "They should have maybe kept us in the loop a little bit, and maybe we could have worked with them."

ManyFest is one of the last major events of the year for food trucks operating in Winnipeg, he said.

"Usually by that time, everything is paid for, so it's all gravy. That's our bank money for the winter."

This has been a recovery year for food trucks in Winnipeg, said Jonasson, after the pandemic "almost killed" many businesses.

The street festival has been a "wonderful" event that thousands of people look forward to, he said, adding that this year's cancellation is "a huge loss."

"It was very enjoyable being there and doing that event, and the people loved it."