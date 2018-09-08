Dream Streets project brings children's dreams to life

The dreams of children have inspired a series of new installations that will be popping up in downtown Winnipeg starting this weekend.

The project, called Dream Streets, will see four separate installations created by design students from the University of Manitoba which have each been modelled after the wishes sick kids have made to the Dream Factory charity.

The installations will make their debut during this weekend's ManyFest.

"On the one hand we're hoping to bring attention to the work that the Dream Factory does, but also kind of enliven these dreams in a way that is right on the streets where everyone can see them and engage with them and have fun with them," explained Kendra Magnus-Johnston, one of the organizers behind the project.

"All this design work is done by these really creative local designers who are coming up with these really artistic ideas that connect dreams and spring them to life in a real way."

The Dream Factory is a Manitoba-based charity dedicated to fulfilling dreams for kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

The four installations will be set up along Broadway and at ManyFest, which runs Sept. 7 -9.

Making dreams come true

The installations include an aquatic adventure based on a wish from a child who wants to go to Marineland to a Lego adventure from a child who wants to go to a Legoland theme park.

Magnus-Johnston said donations can be made by smart phone at each installation.

"Anyone who sees the installations are going to be able to donate on the spot using these little QR codes that folks are going to be able scan with their phones to make online donations," she explained.

This schematic shows how designers envisioned the the aquatic adventure Dream Streets installation would look like. (Submitted/Kendra Magnus-Johnston)

"All the donations are going to go to the Dream Factory to make those dreams happen."

The fundraising will run through till the end of September when the installations will be relaunched for Nuit Blanche, said Magnus-Johnston.

Now in its eighth year ManyFest has grown to become Winnipeg's biggest annual downtown street festival.

Activities at this year's festival include a farmers' and artisan market, live music and the biggest yet Food Truck Wars competition more than 40 food trucks line up to take part.