35-year-old charged with manslaughter after fatal stabbing at Winnipeg hotel

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a stabbing at a Winnipeg hotel that left another man dead, police say.

Steven Anthony Sealy, 25, was found injured outside the Manwin Hotel, on Main Street between Logan and Henry avenues, on Thursday evening.

He was taken to hospital but died, police said Friday.

Police said on Saturday that Norman Richard Pruden, 35, was arrested at the hotel on Friday morning.

Investigators believe Sealy and Pruden knew each other, and that there was an altercation between the two inside the hotel that led to the stabbing.

Pruden remains in custody.