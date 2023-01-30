Man found dead inside Winnipeg's Manwin hotel

Police are investigating a homicide after a Winnipeg man was found dead inside a Main Street hotel on Sunday evening.

Officers discovered the killing after they were called to a hospital around 5:30 p.m. and met with a seriously injured man in his 30s who told them there might be another injured man at the hotel, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

Police were seen later Sunday evening swarming the Manwin Hotel, where at least two people were taken away by ambulance and another person was seen being taken into a police car. A city bus was also seen in front of the hotel.

Around 8 p.m., there were at least seven police cars outside the building. There were still police cars at the scene on Monday morning, along with the identification unit.

Police said in their news release that officers had discovered the body of Carl George Wescoupe, 40, inside one of the hotel's suites with severe injuries.

The release said no suspects have been arrested in connection with Wescoupe's death, and the homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.