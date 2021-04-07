Premier to deliver update on vaccine incentives in Manitoba

Premier Brian Pallister will provide an update today on incentive programs meant to spur vaccine uptake in Manitoba.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

The announcement comes one day after Manitoba passed a milestone set by the province in the plan to reopen more businesses and increase capacity at those that have already reopened.

The province has already rolled out a series of campaigns designed to encourage individuals to get immunized and to help groups or businesses working to encourage vaccination.

Late last month, the province issued over two dozen $20,000 grants totalling $390,000 to community organizations and other partners working with groups with low vaccine uptake. The province earmarked about $1 million for the effort.

Manitoba also recently lifted isolation requirements for those who are at least two weeks past their second dose and returning from other provinces. The federal quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international travellers returning to Canada were lifted on Monday.

About one month ago, the province announced $2 million in prizes for people who get vaccinated: $25,000 scholarship lotteries for those 12 to 17 and regional $100,000 lotteries for adults who have received their first dose by Aug. 2 and their second by Sept. 6. All eligible Manitobans are automatically enrolled, but people can opt out.

All Manitobans 12 and up have been eligible to be vaccinated for nearly two months.

As of Tuesday, 75.1 per cent of those eligible had received their first dose and 51.5 per cent had received both, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.