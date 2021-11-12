Manitoba COVID-19 update to come at 11:30 a.m., days after top doc hinted at more restrictions

Manitoba officials will hold a news conference late this morning where they may announce additional public health measures amid rising case counts and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will provide more details during an 11:30 a.m. news conference. CBC News will live stream the news conference here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook.

Manitoba's daily case counts and hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past three weeks.

There were 87 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Oct. 20. That number shot up to 143 by the middle of this week, a rise of 64 per cent.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average for daily cases was 158, up from 85 on Oct. 20.

There's also a spike in test positivity; the provincial rate went from 3.1 per cent on Oct. 21 to 6.2 per cent on Nov. 10.

The region with the lowest vaccination rates in the province, Southern Health, also has by far the highest test positivity rate.

On Wednesday, when the test positivity rate there stood at 15.6 per cent, according to internal provincial data leaked to CBC News, the rate was at 3.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Health region has the highest vaccination rate, at just over 89 per cent, compared to just above 68 per cent in Southern Health, the lowest of Manitoba's five health regions.

Roussin hinted earlier this week more restrictions could be on the way, though he wouldn't comment on whether they would target Southern Health specifically or be provincewide.

He said if the current trajectory holds, Manitoba's health-care system could once again be overwhelmed with a crush of patients.