2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to six.

Provincial demographic data shows the new cases are both males — one in his 30s and another between the ages of 10 and 19. Both are from the Winnipeg health region.

No one is currently in hospital or in intensive care for COVID-19, according to a provincial news release Wednesday.

A total of 306 confirmed and probable cases have been identified in the province since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 293 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba. Seven people have died.

On Tuesday, 575 tests were completed, bringing the province's total to 55,097 since early February.