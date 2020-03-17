Manitoba health officials say no new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning

The total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 15 in Manitoba, chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday.

Roussin confirmed that six of the seven new cases announced on Tuesday were travel-related; an investigation into the seventh is still underway.

Roussin used Wednesday's morning briefing about coronavirus in Manitoba to emphasize that people must continue practicing social distancing.

"This is going to be one of our most important strategies to limit the impact of this virus in our communities," he said at the news conference.

"This is not the time to be going out to crowded bars or to restaurants."

But social distancing does not mean isolating yourself, he said.

"We need to make sure we're reaching out to our vulnerable groups — ensuring that we're reaching out to our neighbours and our vulnerable populations," he said.

"Reach out, help out, and ensure we're all working together."

The province will provide an update on coronavirus at 11 a.m.

The number of confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba jumped to 15 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When the province addressed the public Tuesday morning, the total was eight.

There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Manitoba, although there have been eight in Canada.

Public health officials said Tuesday that licensed daycares and preschools will close by the end of the week, non-essential visits at personal care homes were suspended, and no more than 50 people should be in a room at once. They also assured people it is safe to donate blood.

