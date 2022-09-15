Manitoba has added 19 more COVID-19 deaths to its pandemic total in the latest provincial update, the highest jump in more than three months.

That's the biggest increase in more than three months — the total rose by 24 deaths the week of May 29 to June 4.

The province's latest report, which was released Thursday and covers the week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, says the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic is now 2,137, up from 2,118 the previous week.

There was an increase of three deaths in last week's update.

CBC News has requested comment from Manitoba Public Health about the reason for the jump, but didn't immediately receive a response.

During the latest reporting period, 65 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, down from 70 the week before.

Of those, 10 were admitted to intensive care units, down from 16 the previous week.

As of Sept. 8, wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg indicated ongoing activity of COVID-19, with activity increasing in the last week of August, the report says.

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is down slightly from the previous week, with 342 for the week ending Sept. 10 compared to 475 the week before. However, those numbers are believed to be a significant undercount of the true number of infections, due to limited access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the only type of test recorded by Manitoba public health.

The province's weekly test positivity rate went down to 19.9 per cent, compared to 22.5 the week before.